SIX FRECC LINEMEN HEADED SOUTH TO HELP WITH POWER RESTORATION AFTER HURRICANE IRMA

on 09/13/2017 |

FRECC IRMA

Farmers RECC has dispatched six linemen and essential equipment to assist cooperatives in Georgia with power restoration caused by Hurricane Irma.

Farmers RECC has been working closely with the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives and with other electric cooperatives to coordinate restoration efforts.

Here’s Bill Prather, President and CEO at Farmers RECC.


Hurricane Irma was a historic storm and utilities are coordinating a historic response. Approximately 5,000 cooperative workers from 25 states are converging on the hurricane’s impact zone to assist with restoration efforts.

