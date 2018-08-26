Logo


SIX KENTUCKY STATE PARKS RECOGNIZED IN KENTUCKY LIVING THIS WEEK

08/26/2018

Six Kentucky State Parks were recognized in Kentucky Living magazine’s “Best in Kentucky” Awards announced Thursday at the 2018 Kentucky State Fair: Cumberland Falls, Natural Bridge, My Old Kentucky Home, Fort Boonesborough, Green River Lake, and John James Audubon.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park near Corbin was honored with three awards: First place for selfie spot, second place for day trip and third place for family day trip.

Cumberland Falls is the home of a beautiful waterfall, 125-feet wide and 65-feet high, that also produces a “moonbow” during a full moon. The park has a lodge, cottages, restaurant, campground, hiking trails and many other recreational activities.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park at Slade picked up two awards: second place for selfie spot and second place for place for adventure.  Natural Bridge sits alongside Red River Gorge and is the home of a sandstone arch. The park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant and hiking trails.

My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown received first place for best historic site. The park features Federal Hill, a mansion completed in 1818 that was the subject of Stephen Foster’s “My Old Kentucky Home.” The park also has an 18-hole golf course, visitor center, campground and summertime theatrical production – “The Stephen Foster Story.”

Second place for best historic site went to Fort Boonesborough State Park near Richmond. The park has a reconstructed fort commemorating a fort built in 1775 by pioneers that included Daniel Boone. The park also has a campground, gift shop and swimming pool.

Green River Lake State Park near Campbellsville received second place for best camping spot and John James Audubon State Park at Henderson received third place. Green River Lake State Park has a 156-site campground that sits along the lake, along with a marina and hiking trails. John James Audubon State Park has a 69-site campground, museum, cottages, hiking trail and nature center.

