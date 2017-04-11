SOUTHERN KENTUCKY FILM COMMISSION – OPEN CASTING CALL TONIGHT

If you think you may want to be a movie star, there is no need to move to Hollywood or even leave South Central Kentucky.

The Southern Kentucky Film Commission will be holding an open casting call tonight for their newest movie “Mail Order Monster, M.O.M. The movie is about a middle schooler who becomes the victim of a school bully and decides

to order herself a “mail order monster”.

Characters are needed in all age ranges and ethnicities, including middle school age children and adults.

The kick off for the film was held last night at The Cavern in downtown Cave City and Hart County magistrate Rick Alvey says since it was formed last fall, the commission has grown and will continue to do so. Alvey said when South Central Kentuckians decide to do something.it’ll get done:



Rick Alvey - \"commission has grown\"

The Cavern was happy to host the meet and greet and owner Tim Brown says The Cavern is the first bar to operate in Cave City in around 75 years:



Tim Brown - Owner of The Cavern

The Cavern is in downtown Cave City is owned by Brown and Alan Burd. The open casting call is tonight at 7:00pm at the cave city convention center.

Those wanting to try out must bring a resume and a headshot.