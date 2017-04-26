GLASGOW STANDOUT, SKYLER BURD, SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT WITH UNION COLLEGE



Glasgow standout athlete Skyler Burd didn’t have to choose between track and field and basketball when it comes to college play. Burd signed her letter of intent Monday afternoon with Union College after receiving a dual scholarship in both sports.

Craig Cassidy, who has been Glasgow’s Athletic Director for 5 years, says this is the first dual scholarship he has seen.



Glasgow Athletic Director Craig Cassidy

From practices to competitions and more, no one knows the amount of time and work that goes into being a high school athlete. Skyler’s mother, Laura Burd, says that all the time spent driving back and forth and cheering her daughter on was certainly well worth it.



Laura Burd

Union’s Head Basketball Coack, Time Curry, says that they were impressed with Burd’s athleticism and her academic performance as well. He says that Burd’s career in basketball will only get better.



Union's Head Basketball Coach, Tim Curry

Curry has been at Union College for 16 years and has been coaching a total of 26.

Track and Field Coach, John Vaughn, says that Skyler will certainly be missed.



Track and Field Coach, John Vaughn

Burd says that looking back at all the tough time days and long practices, it was well worth it!



Skyler Bu Birn

Burd will head to Union College this fall as a freshman.