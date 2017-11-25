on 11/25/2017 |

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY November 25, 2017 Imagine your neighborhood or city without any of its small, local businesses. Coffee shops, hair and nail salons, spas, boutique clothing stores, consignment shops, restaurant, bars, markets, gift shops and more – all gone. What would be left? Only empty, boring abandoned streets and store fronts…what a depressing thought! Small businesses have a presence and impact on our communities. Small Business Saturday, a nationally recognized holiday held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, has now become a tradition. Encourage holiday shoppers to support local brick-and-mortar businesses rather than the big box brands or online-only stores. Here are some benefits of shopping small and why you should do it on Small Business Saturday and every day.

SMALL BUSINESSES MAKE A MAJOR ECONOMIC IMPACT TO YOUR COMMUNITY: Support your own town, city and neighborhood. Businesses pay city and county sales taxes. That tax money is used to support public schools, parks, roads, and sidewalks as well as fund public service workers. Small businesses are job creators and most of those jobs are local jobs. The more you shop at a local store, the more potential job opportunities you help them provide.

SMALL BUSINESSES PROVIDE BETTER CUSTOMER SERVICE: Small business owners strive to survive and one of the biggest advantages they have over large retailers is the ability to provide more personable, hands-on, and memorable customer service.

SMALL BUSINESSES PROVIDE GREATER ACCESS TO PRODUCT DIVERSITY: Small businesses offer one-of-akind and local made products that attract customers to their store and contribute to the local vibe. Locally made goods are also attractive to shoppers who want to minimize their carbon footprints, support local businesses, and keep their tax dollars close to home.

SMALL BUSINESSES CREATE A SENSE OF COMMUNITY: Small business owners tend to be aware of how their decisions may impact their neighbors. They may sponsor a local Little League team, donate to the city’s homeless shelter, join the Chamber of Commerce or participate in community charity events. By supporting and contributing to the community, small businesses build a stronger community. How do you get more involved in the small business movement? Shop small, of course! And not just on Small Business Saturday, but every day that you can. Small businesses are a big deal!

BIG THINGS HAPPEN WHEN CUSTOMERS SHOP SMALL