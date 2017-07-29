Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SMALL FIRE IN U.S. BANK ON S. GREEN

on 07/29/2017 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to US Bank on S. Green Street, at 8:05 am Friday morning, after employees reported smoke inside one of the offices at the start of business day. Upon arrival GFD found a strong smell of electrical smoke and 1 office filled with a large amount of smoke. After investigation, it was found that a small dorm room refrigerator in that office had malfunctioned and overheated its compressor.

GFD removed the unit and set up a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the structure. Using the thermal imaging camera, GFD personnel were able to verify that nothing had ignited in the wall of ceiling spaces.

Units were on the scene around 30 minutes, and the building, which had been evacuated, was then allowed to reopen.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Henry Acres
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
65°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 07/29 0%
High 83° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 07/30 10%
High 85° / Low 60°
Clear
Clear
Monday 07/31 10%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.