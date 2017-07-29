SMALL FIRE IN U.S. BANK ON S. GREEN

on 07/29/2017 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to US Bank on S. Green Street, at 8:05 am Friday morning, after employees reported smoke inside one of the offices at the start of business day. Upon arrival GFD found a strong smell of electrical smoke and 1 office filled with a large amount of smoke. After investigation, it was found that a small dorm room refrigerator in that office had malfunctioned and overheated its compressor.

GFD removed the unit and set up a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the structure. Using the thermal imaging camera, GFD personnel were able to verify that nothing had ignited in the wall of ceiling spaces.

Units were on the scene around 30 minutes, and the building, which had been evacuated, was then allowed to reopen.