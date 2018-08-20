Logo


SMITH GETS 25 YEARS FOR MURDER OF KRISTEN EDWARDS

on 08/20/2018 |

The honorable Judge John Alexander has given final sentencing to the man who murdered Kristen Edwards. Edwards’ dismembered body was found by a fisherman in Barren River Lake in July of 2016. Clark W. Smith will serve 25 years without parole or probation after pleading guilty to three counts.

Count 1-Murder, Count 2- Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Count 3-Abuse of A Corpse. Smith plead guilty, but mentally ill to all three charges on July 11th. He initially plead not guilty. Due to the violent nature of the crimes, Smith will not be eligible for any type of parole until he has served a minimum of 20 years in prison.

