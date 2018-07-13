SMITHSONIAN’S TRAVELING EXHIBIT “HOMETOWN TEAMS” STOPS IN HORSE CAVE AND FEATURES LOCAL HOMETOWN TEAMS

on 07/13/2018 |

The American Cave Museum and Kentucky Humanities will explore how sports shape our lives and communities with the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit, Hometown Teams, which opens July 14th.

The exhibit will be on display at the Historic Thomas House, 111 East Main Street, until August 18th. Hometown Teams will be open during library hours: Monday – Thursday by appointment, call (270) 786-2680; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the national exhibit, there will be a local Hometown Teams exhibit including memorabilia from Horse Cave, Cave City, Horse Cave Colored, and Caverna schools.

Hometown Teams captures the stories that unfold on the neighborhood fields and courts, and the underdog heroics, largerthan- life legends, fierce rivalries and gut-wrenching defeats. For more than 100 years, sports have reflected the trials and triumphs of the American experience and helped shape the national character. Whether it is professional sports or those played on the collegiate or scholastic level, amateur sports or sports played by kids on the local playground, sports are everywhere in America. Nowhere do Americans more intimately connect to sports than in their hometowns.

WCLU News spoke with Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry”

Mayor Randall Curry

Kentucky Humanities chose the American Cave Museum to host Hometown Teams as part of the Museum on Main Street project — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. Museum on Main Street is a partnership of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the Federation of State Humanities Councils and state humanities councils nationwide. The United States Congress and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provide support to the Museum on Main Street project. The exhibition is touring 15 communities in Kentucky from March 18, 2017 through December 29, 2018.

“Sharing exhibits from our nation’s premier museum with rural Kentucky communities is an endeavor Kentucky Humanities is passionate about,” said Bill Goodman, executive director. “We knew that Hometown Teams was the perfect exhibit for us to bring to the Commonwealth, given the state’s passion for sports.” Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For information about Kentucky Humanities programs and services, visit kyhumanities.org. For information about Hometown Teams and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit museumonmainstreet.org.