SNAPSHOT OF KENTUCKY DOR’S TAX PROCESSING

04/22/2017
– Now that the individual income tax deadline has passed, here is a look at the Kentucky Department of Revenue’s (DOR) income tax season progress.

Since the first day of tax season, DOR employees have been busy processing returns for Kentucky taxpayers. As of today, Friday, April 21, here is a snapshot of the processing:

  • DOR has received 1,667,392 returns
  • 97.8% of returns received have been filed electronically
  • 1,538,935 returns have been processed
  • 1,112,947 refunds have been processed
  • $431,418,087 has been refunded to Kentucky taxpayers
  • The average refund amount is $388

• Average number of days to process a refund is 7.8

