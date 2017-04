SOFTBALL & BASEBALL YESTERDAY’S SCORES AND TONIGHT’S SCHEDULE

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY, 4/25

SOFTBALL

CAVERNA ___6___ BARDSTOWN ___3___

HART COUNTY ___3___ GREEN COUNTY ___1___

EDMONSON COUNTY ___6___ GRAYSON COUNTY __14____

BASEBALL

BARREN COUNTY ___2___ GRAYSON COUNTY __3____

MONROE COUNTY ___2___ OWENSBORO CATHOLIC ___1___ ALL A

HART COUNTY __7___ NORTH HARDIN ___4___

EDMONSON COUNTY ___4___ BUTLER COUNTY ___5___

GLASGOW ___2___ LARUE COUNTY ___1___

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, 4/25

IN HIGH SCHOOL FAST PITCH SOFTBALL THIS AFTERNOON…GLASGOW WELCOMES BARREN COUNTY TO AMERICAN LEGION PARK FOR A 5:00 FIRST PITCH. JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE GAME ON THE AIR AROUND 4:55 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN OTHER SOFTBALL ACTION AROUND THE AREA TODAY…ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ENTERTAINS MONROE COUNTY; CAVERNA VISITS LARUE COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY GOES TO WHITESVILLE TRINITY; AND METCALFE COUNTY TRAVELS TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY FOR A DOUBLEHEADER.

IN BASEBALL THIS AFTERNOON…GLASGOW ENTERTAINS MONROE COUNTY; BARREN COUNTY IS AT HOME AGAINST ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE; HART COUNTY HOSTS GREEN COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES BUTLER COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY ENTERTAINS RUSSELL COUNTY.