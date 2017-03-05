SOLAR ENERGY BEING OFFERED BY FARMERS RECC

Members of Farmers RECC now can tap into renewable solar energy for their home or business without the headaches of installing and maintaining solar panels themselves.

“Cooperative Solar is renewable energy that is easy and affordable,” said Bill Prather, Farmers RECC President and CEO. “Our electric cooperatives install and maintain solar panels at the largest community solar farm in Kentucky. With a one-time payment, participating co-op members get credit on their monthly power bill for the energy produced by their share of the panels over the next 25 years.”

Farmers RECC is partnering with other Kentucky Touchstone Energy Cooperatives to develop a not-for-profit 60-acre solar farm in Winchester, KY. They plan to license each solar panel to an electric cooperative member through Cooperative Solar.

To sign up or learn more you can go online to www.CooperativeSolar.com.

For a onetime payment of $460 per panel, participating members will receive a 25 year license for one of the panels.