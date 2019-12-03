SOLICH ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION AFTER COMPLAINT CALL

on 03/12/2019 |

The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Main Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint at Budget Storage on Saturday.



Officer Wesley Hicks made contact with Christopher Solich of Center, Ky. and located methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.



Solich was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Officer Wesley Hicks arrested Solich and was assisted by Lt. Jabin McGuire.