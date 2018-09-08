SOME AREA SCHOOLS NEED SUBSTITUTE STAFF

on 08/09/2018 |

The Caverna Independent School Board meets tonight in regular session. One item on the agenda is acknowledging the shortage of substitute teachers. When I contacted Caverna Schools, staff members said that the shortage is not just normal for their district, but a common theme in most all districts.

WCLU News then spoke with Courtney Crews, Assistant Superintendent with Barren County Schools, and she confirmed that the shortage of substitute workers is very common, and spelled out the requirements of becoming certified to substitute teach.



080918crews

Glasgow Independent School District, while always seeking applicants, appears to be in good shape with the amount of substitute teachers they have available. Glasgow Superintendent, Keith Hale, says that’s largely due to retired teachers signing up to be substitutes after they finish their full-time careers.

080918hale

Caverna school Board meets tonight at 6:00pm at the Central Office. Both Caverna Independent and Barren County Schools had their opening day of school, yesterday. Glasgow Independent will begin classes on August 22nd.