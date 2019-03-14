Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY LAWMAKERS APPROVE HOUSE BILL 354

on 03/14/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Some retirees are worried the changes would put their financial future in peril by weakening the system.

Kentucky lawmakers have approved a bill that will help banks and nonprofits but eventually reduce revenue by $105 million.

The House and Senate voted to approve House bill 354 on Wednesday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevins desk. Bevin has not said if he will sign it. But if he vetoes it, lawmakers could override him on March 28th before adjourning for the year.

The bill means Kentucky chartered banks will collectively pay about $56 million less in taxes beginning in 2021. Nonprofits also will be exempt from paying taxes on fundraising activities, among other changes.

Republicans said the bill will stop the sale of locally-owned banks to out-of-state entities. Some Democrats criticized the Republican majority for not finding new sources of revenue for public education.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENTUCKY LAWMAKERS APPROVE HOUSE BILL 354”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

PENNY HOUCHENS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.