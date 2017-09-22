Some Surplus Property Customer Information Inadvertently Posted on Website

on 09/22/2017 |

Late last week, the Division of Surplus Property in the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet discovered that a list previously removed from its website remained accessible, as a cached document, in response to specific Google searches.

A review determined that the removed list inadvertently exposed the name, address, phone number, and driver’s license number of 101 individuals who purchased surplus items at a Kentucky State Police public auction held in Frankfort on June 9, 2017. The division believes the information exposure was minimal. Letters to those individuals have been mailed.

The cabinet took immediate action and deleted the list from its software platform and requested Google remove the cached information as well. The Division of Surplus Property has notified the appropriate state agencies of the incident and is working with the Commonwealth Office of Technology (COT) to make sure this type of information is not posted on its website in the future.

Information and resources on consumer protection can be found on the Internal Revenue Service website.

Individuals with questions can call the Division of Surplus Property at 502-573-4836