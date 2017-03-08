SOMETHING TO CONSIDER ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

on 08/03/2017 |

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is urging residents and travelers to be aware and prepare for the total solar eclipse event which will take place the afternoon of Monday, August 21. Six of the 10 counties within the KYTC District 3 area fall within the roughly 70-mile wide viewing path that sweeps across 14 states with several district counties falling in or close to the center line. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit or pass through southern and western Kentucky in the days before and after the eclipse.

The transportation systems in Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties are expected to be greatly impacted by the eclipse event in addition to other counties outside the district, especially in the Christian County area. The Interstate 65 and Interstate 24 corridors are expected to be highly traveled along with the Natcher Parkway. However, many routes along the interstate corridors are expected to see an influx of traffic even on rural routes. Todd and Logan Counties have the center line of the eclipse falling within them with Simpson and Warren Counties having direct access to I-65.

Local residents and visitors are expected to travel to the closest spots along the center line of totality of the eclipse. There are many planned events in the communities which fall in the path of the eclipse, and there will also be many visitors traveling in the area for the first time looking for viewing sites the day of the event.

“Our region of Kentucky will be a favored destination for viewing the eclipse,” said Joe Plunk, Chief District Engineer for the KYTC District 3. “While this event presents transportation challenges, we are eager to deploy our resources to make the roadways as safe as possible to showcase the Commonwealth. We remind local residents and visitors to be fully prepared for what they will encounter: plan ahead, know their route, arrive early, and expect delays when leaving.”

Officials advise local residents to prepare for these anticipated challenges during the influx of visitors:

– The impact of heavy traffic on the ability to commute to and from work in a timely manner.

– Potential long lines at fuel pumps, limiting access for fuel demand.

– Ability of vendors to deliver food, fuel, groceries and other critical supplies due to traffic congestion.

– Possible cell service and data service disruptions due to heavy demand.

The KYTC is also imploring motorists to not stop on roadways, rights-of-way, or shoulders to view the eclipse. Stopping on these areas can be very dangerous and create traffic hazards. With the expected increase in visitors, delays and slower moving traffic are possible. Increases in crashes is a concern, and the KYTC is urging motorists to use caution during this event.

Plunk added “For everyone’s safety, we ask everyone to abide by a few general guidelines during the eclipse: be alert for pedestrians and slower moving traffic, do not stop on the interstate, keep the shoulders clear, and do not drive distracted.”