Sonia Janet (Jan) Anderson

on 05/27/2018 |

Sonia Janet (Jan) Anderson age 80 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late W.J. and Dora Hopson Gilbert. Jan was a homemaker, member of the Edmonton Methodist Church , retired beautician, business owner, member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary and Edmonton Eastern Star. Visitation for Jan will be held 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with cremation to follow. She is survived by her husband Douglas Anderson of Edmonton. One daughter Dawn Renata (Mark) Blaskovich of Hammond, Indiana. Three sons. Doug Anderson of Highland, Indiana. Erik (Diane) Anderson of Morocco, Indiana and Sean (Christie) Anderson of Edmonton. Eleven grandchildren. Sonny Blaskovich, Mitch Blaskovich, Taylor Anderson, Jesse Anderson, Keagan Anderson all of Indiana. Jessica Bieker of Kansas, Brendan Anderson, Nick Anderson, David Darnell all of Indiana. Konnor Anderson, Kelsea Anderson, Adam Decker, Elizabeth Decker and William Decker all of Edmonton. One great grandchild Karoline Anderson. One brother Roby Lee Hopson of Roan Mt., TN. Two sisters. Dixie (Morton) Holt of Ormond Beach, Florida and Linda Gerhring of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by two brothers. Roger and Sidney Gilbert.

