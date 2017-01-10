on 10/01/2017 |

Sonja Ray Napier, age 51 of Chalybeate, departed this life on Friday, September 29, 2017 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on October 5, 1965 to the late Eldon Danny Ray and Janelle Rutherford Ray, who survives. She was married to her best friend, James Napier, who survives.

She was an accounting supervisor for Director’s Chair and Houchens Industries, and a faithful member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband and mother, she leaves to honor her memory— two daughters, Amber Webb (Christopher) and Cassie Larson all of Chalybeate; one son, Dustan Napier of Bowling Green; one honorary son, C.J. Balke; one honorary daughter, Aryah Miller; three grandchildren, Colton, Lillie and Easton Webb; in-laws, Clara and MA Napier and a sister-in-law, Shelia Sullivan (Dennis).

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Chalybeate Church Building Fund, c/o James Napier, 351 Renfro Ray Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2017

12 – 8 pm, Monday, October 2, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Chalybeate United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Chalybeate United Baptist Church