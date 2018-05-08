SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BUSINESS EXPO THIS MONTH

on 08/05/2018 |

South Central Kentucky Business Expo will be held on Tuesday, August 28 at Ralphies Fun Center from 9AM to 3PM. By setting up booths, businesses are able to showcase what they offer and how they can partner with others to grow opportunities. The event is designed so a person can walk around the booths and really see opportunities they may not have known otherwise. Admission is free to the public and most of the booths have giveaways and drawings throughout the day. The guest speaker is Derrick Ramsey, University of Kentucky Quarterback and he played in the NFL for 9 years. He now serves as Secretary of Kentucky Education and Workforce Development. For more information call the Glasgow –Barren County Chamber of Commerce at 651-3161.