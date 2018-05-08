Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BUSINESS EXPO THIS MONTH

on 08/05/2018 |

South Central Kentucky Business Expo will be held on Tuesday, August 28 at Ralphies Fun Center from 9AM to 3PM.  By setting up booths, businesses are able to showcase what they offer and how they can partner with others to grow opportunities.  The event is designed so a person can walk around the booths and really see opportunities they may not have known otherwise. Admission is free to the public and most of the booths have giveaways and drawings throughout the day. The guest speaker is Derrick Ramsey, University of Kentucky Quarterback and he played in the NFL for 9 years.  He now serves as Secretary of Kentucky Education and Workforce Development.  For more information call the Glasgow –Barren County Chamber of Commerce at 651-3161.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BUSINESS EXPO THIS MONTH”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

ADAM LEE FROGGETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
90°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 08/05 30%
High 91° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/06 20%
High 90° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/07 60%
High 90° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.