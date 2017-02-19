SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MAY BE GETTING A VETERAN’S NURSING HOME

Recently, the Kentucky Department of Veteran’s Affairs conducted a market assessment and feasibility study for the State Veteran’s Home Program. After studying the placement of future facilities, they concluded that south central Kentucky was the area most in need of a veteran’s nursing home, prompting swift committee passage of House Bill 13, sponsored by Rep. Meredith.

This morning, the House Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection passed this legislation by a wide margin, which commits $10.5 million in matching state bonding funds for a veteran’s nursing home in Bowling Green. The project is pending, based on the commitment of the state to provide matching funds.

“As your representative, I have always been fully engaged on veteran’s issues,” said Meredith. “I understand the dire need that veterans have for more beds, better care, and accessible facilities in the Bowling Green area. I am pleased to see the findings of the KDVA, and applaud members of the committee for moving forward on this critically important legislation.

Meredith pre-filed House Bill 13 last June. The $10.5 million in state funds, along with $20 million in federal funding, would provide for a 90-bed facility for veterans.

Following swift committee passage, HB 13 will now move to the House Floor for debate and a vote.