SOUTHERN KENTUCKY MONUMENTS FIRE CONTAINED RELATIVELY QUICKLY

While it looked like much of downtown could have been on fire yesterday afternoon, the wind was actually carrying the smoke from Southern Kentucky monuments. Located near the intersection of East Front Street and Columbia Avenue, the monument company is located in the rear of a building also occupied by a check cashing service.

Glasgow Fire Department, GPD, BC EM, along with other first responders were at the scene, GFD was able to contain the fire relatively quickly. A damage estimate was not immediately available.