SPECIAL BARREN COUNTY AMBULANCE SERVICE TAXING DISTRICT TO SEND LETTER TO ATTORNEY GENERAL

The Special Barren County Ambulance Service taxing district met yesterday. The key item on the agenda was that of a prepared letter to the Attorney General’s Office requesting an opinion concerning the amounts the taxing district should pay to the Ambulance Service Corporation.

The taxing district board in Barren County is separate from the actual Ambulance Service board, itself, meaning that the taxing district board only facilitates the collection of taxes and then pays Barren County’s portion of what is due. Currently, as well as for many years, it was understood by the Ambulance Board that Barren County pays 60%, Metcalfe County pays 20%, and TJ Samson Hospital pays 20%. But, with the recent creation of Barren County’s special taxing district, a new accounting method has been utilized, yielding results that are specified in the board’s letter to the Attorney General, that Metcalfe County operations actually contribute to around 40% of the entire operation. In the letter to the Attorney General, the taxing district calls into question the basis for taxing laws as they relate to the raising revenue for a public purpose in which the community that pays it has an interest, or, “according to the advantages which he receives”.

2 weeks ago, the Barren-Metcalfe EMS Board met and went into closed session due to potential litigation. After the closed session, that board voted to request an opinion on the matter from the Attorney General, as well. I asked Taxing District board member, Martin Peterson, who drafted the request of opinion, if this is a reaction based on what the Ambulance Board voted to do.

In the last Barren Fiscal Court meeting, Ambulance Director, Charlie O’Neal, advised the court that the taxing district would only pay for the portion of the deficit that actually involved Barren County, not the traditional 60%, and that he sent a bill for the difference to Barren Fiscal Court. In that meeting, the Fiscal Court voted to refuse paying the bill. Now, the fiscal solvency of the entire Ambulance Service is at risk, because a shortfall of funds is likely to occur if all entities involved can’t make an agreement. Both boards will await a response from the Attorney General.