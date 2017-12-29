Logo


SPENCER G BRADLEY

on 12/29/2017 |

Spencer G. Bradley 24 of Glasgow died Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

