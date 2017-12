on 12/30/2017 |

Spenser G. Bradley, 24, of Glasgow died Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Glasgow Baptist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:30pm Tuesday at the Glasgow Baptist Church. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.