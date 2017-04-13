WEDNESDAY’S SCORES AND THURSDAY’S GAMES

Oo today’s local high school baseball schedule, Glasgow hosts Bowling Green at historic Richardson Field for a 5:30 first pitch. Join Joe Myers and Bruce Trabue for the broadcast of the game, beginning around 5:25 on WCLU 1490 AM and online at wcluradio.com.

In other baseball action this afternoon, Allen County-Scottsville travels to Metcalfe County, Monroe County welcomes Greenwood, Caverna entertains Green County, and Hart County goes to Russellville.

And in fast pitch softball, Glasgow is at home against Franklin-Simpson, Barren County visits Monroe County, Hart County hosts Adair County, Edmonson County welcomes Ohio County, and Metcalfe County plays at Russell County.

Wednesday’s Scores:

Baseball

Barren County 2 vs Glasgow 0

Allen County-Scottsville 12 vs Monroe County 1

Larue County 18 vs Hart County 4

Owensboro Catholic 11 vs Edmonson County 0

Russell County 14 vs Metcalfe County 2

Softball

Barren County 3 vs Glasgow 0

Allen County-Scottsville 15 vs Monroe County 2

Hart County 3 vs Larue County 2