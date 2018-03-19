Logo


Sports Cancellation for Monday, March 19, 2018

on 03/19/2018 |

The Glasgow Middle School Baseball game that was to played today has been postponed.  The  date will be announced later.

Glasgow High School Tennis Match with Warren Central has been cancelled due to the projected weather forecast.

The Glasgow High School Home Tennis meet for tomorrow (March 20) with South Warren has been postponed until April 12.

Today’s Lady Scottie softball game vs. Warren Central has been cancelled due to the weather forecast. It is rescheduled for Monday, April 30 at 5:30.

