SPORTS: FRIDAY SCORES; SATURDAY SCHEDULE

on 12/16/2017 |

BOYS

Glasgow 80 Monroe County 79

Franklin Simpson 44 Allen County Scottsville 36

Larue County 74 Caverna 49

Metcalfe County 73 Christian Fellowship 59

South Warren 61 Greenwood 60

GIRLS

Glasgow 60 Monroe County 48

Allen County-Scottsville 58 Franklin-Simpson 15

Larue County 67 Caverna 66

John Hardin 75 Bowling Green 52

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

GLASGOW’S BOYS TRAVEL TO LOUISVILLE SHAWNEE FOR A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER THAT BEGINS AT 4:00 CENTRAL TIME. JOIN JOE MYERS FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE VARSITY CONTEST AROUND 5:15 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN LOUISVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN OTHER BOYS ACTION…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS LOUISVILLE SAINT XAVIER; MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON SHELBY COUNTY AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL; HART COUNTY PLAYS AT GREENWOOD; EDMONSON COUNTY VISITS GRAYSON COUNTY; METCALFE COUNTY IS ON THE ROAD AT PADUCAH COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN; BOWLING GREEN FACES LOUISVILLE DESALES AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL; AND SOUTH WARREN TRAVELS TO LOGAN COUNTY.

AND IN GIRLS GAMES…BARREN COUNTY WELCOMES NORTH LAUREL; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE GOES TO CASEY COUNTY; AND BOWLING GREEN HOSTS TODD CENTRAL.