SPORTS JANUARY 7, 2018

on 01/07/2018 |

BASKETBALL
BOYS
GLASGOW 73 THOMAS NELSON 53
WARREN CENTRAL 77 BARREN COUNTY 47
ALLEN CO-SCOTTSVILLE 49 EDMONSON COUNTY 42
GREENWOOD 60 LOGAN COUNTY 59

GIRLS
GLASGOW 68 TODD CENTRAL 35
BARREN CO 57 WARREN CENTRAL 34
MUHLENBURG CO 59 ALLEN CO-SCOTTSVILLE 58
MONROE CO 58 GRAYSON CO 50
MEADE CO 72 EDMONSON CO 68
LOGAN CO 61 GREENWOOD 59

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and Elijah Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to lead No. 25 Clemson to a 74-69 win over Louisville in overtime on Saturday. The Tigers (14-1, 3-0 ACC) found their 3-point shot when it mattered, making five of their final seven shots behind the arc after starting the game 2 of 17 on 3s.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Mariota led Tennessee to three second-half touchdowns, incredibly throwing one of his TD passes to himself , and the Titans rallied from a 21-3 deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 on Saturday for their first playoff win in 14 years. Mariota threw for 205 yards and two scores, including the 22-yard go-ahead strike to Eric Decker with just over six minutes left that ushered the Titans into the divisional round of the playoffs.

