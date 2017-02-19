SPORTS NEWS FROM ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Jason Zucker scored two goals and added an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 Saturday night.

Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu each had a goal and assist, and Eric Staal also scored as the Western Conference-leading Wild surpassed last season’s total with their 39th win. Devan Dubnyk made 37 saves.

Minnesota, which is 6-1-1 in its past eight games, has a nine-point lead over Chicago in the Central Division and is one point back of Washington for the most points in the NHL. The Wild are 12-1-3 in their last 16 games against division foes.

Colin Wilson and P.K. Subban scored for Nashville, which played for the first time after its mandatory five-day break.

Since becoming a line on Nov. 25, Zucker, Koivu and Granlund have combined for 110 points. The Wild are 29-6-4 since then.

T25-SOUTH CAROLINA-VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt rallies to beat No. 21 South Carolina 71-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 17 points and Riley LaChance had 14 to help Vanderbilt beat No. 21 South Carolina 71-62 Saturday night.

The lead changed hands nine times during a frantic second half before the Commodores (14-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference took the lead for good at 55-54 on Fisher-Davis’ free throw with 7:54 left.

The Commodores led by a point with 4:27 left, and used a 7-0 surge to pull away.

Sindarius Thornwell led the slumping Gamecocks (20-7, 10-4) with 21 points and had six rebounds.

BKC-T25-VIRGINIA TECH-LOUISVILLE

Mitchell leads No. 8 Louisville past sharp Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to a wild 94-90 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday.

Ty Outlaw hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to cut Louisville’s lead to 91-88, but the Hokies’ Zach LeDay committed an intentional foul on Louisville as the Cardinals (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) tried to inbound the ball. Jaylen Johnson made one of the two free throws, then Mitchell made two more with 5.6 seconds left to seal the offensive slugfest.

On a day when both teams put on a shooting clinic, a sophomore guard stood out. Mitchell connected on his first six shots, including three 3-pointers en route to going 8 for 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from the beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech (18-8, 7-7) managed to shoot 59.2 percent from the field, including 65.4 percent (17 of 26) from beyond the 3-point arc. However, the Cardinals shot 51.5 percent themselves, including making 12 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Seth Allen led the Hokies with 25 points.

T25-KENTUCKY-GEORGIA

Late FTs by Fox lift No. 13 Kentucky past Georgia, 82-77

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – De’Aaron Fox scored 16 points, including six free throws in the final 45 seconds, and No. 13 Kentucky overcame J.J. Frazier’s 36 points to beat Georgia 82-77 Saturday night.

Frazier’s season-high effort helped keep Georgia close after the Bulldogs lost top scorer Yante Maten with a right knee injury less than two minutes into the game.

Malik Monk also had 16 for Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference). The Wildcats began the night tied with South Carolina for the SEC lead.

Kentucky was pushed to overtime in its 90-81 home win over Georgia on Jan. 31, and this game also was tight.

N KENTUCKY-YOUNGSTOWN ST

Youngstown State edges past Northern Kentucky 81-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Cameron Morse scored 20 points, Matt Donlan added 14 more and Youngstown State overtook Northern Kentucky late in the second half for an 81-77 win Saturday night.

Youngstown State (11-18, 5-11 Horizon League) got a layup from Morse to spark a 7-0 burst that made it 79-75 with two minutes left and put the Penguins on top for good. Braun Hartfield had the go-ahead bucket during the run, and Morse later hit a jumper with 35 seconds to go, pushing the margin back to four after Northern Kentucky’s Mason Faulkner got a pair of free throws to put the Norse within striking distance.

Moments later, Faulkner’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Devin Haygood and neither team scored the rest of the way.

Jorden Kaufman and Braun Hartfield had 12 points apiece for Youngstown State and Francisco Santiago got 10.

Faulkner led Northern Kentucky (18-10, 9-6) with 16 points, Drew McDonald scored 14 and Carson Williams had 11 with 10 rebounds.

E KENTUCKY-TENNESSEE ST

McCall helps Tennessee State pull away late to beat EKU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tahjere McCall scored eight of his 20 points in the final two minutes to help Tennessee State pull away and beat Eastern Kentucky 68-66 Saturday night.

Zach Charles’ putback pulled Eastern Kentucky to a tie at 57 with 2:25 remaining. McCall then converted a 3-point play, made a layup and 3 of 4 free throws to give the Tigers a 65-60 lead with 25 seconds to play. Darreon Reddick split a pair of free throws to stretch the Tigers’ lead to 66-60.

Nick Mayo made a 3-pointer to pull the Colonels within three with eight seconds left. Armani Chaney’s free throws made it 68-63, and Dillon Avare hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Jordan Reed grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and chipped in eight points for Tennessee State (17-11, 8-7 Ohio Valley).

Mayo scored 24 points and shot 5 of 5 from long range to lead Eastern Kentucky (10-19, 3-11).

E ILLINOIS-MURRAY ST

McReynolds keys Eastern Illinois, upsets Murray State, 82-65

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – Demetrius McReynolds scored 25 points and Eastern Illinois picked up a win at Murray State for only the third time in program history, a much-needed 82-65 Ohio Valley Conference victory.

The upset knocks the Racers out of sole possession of first-place in the conference’s West division. They now are tied with Southeast Missouri State, which notched a 90-61 win over UT Martin on Saturday. Both teams now have six conference losses.

After an 85-80 loss to Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois (14-14, 6-9) needed to win its final two games and get some help from its rivals to reach the conference tournament. The Panthers close out the regular season Saturday at Southern Illinois.

McReynolds knocked down seven 3-pointers to lead Panthers’ offense, hitting 8 of 16 shots from the field.

Terrell Miller scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Murray State (14-14, 8-6). Jonathan Stark added 18 points.

MEMPHIS

Harrison beats Young 6-4, 6-4 in Memphis, reaches 1st final

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Ryan Harrison beat fellow American Donald Young 6-4, 6-4 in 90 minutes Saturday night at the Memphis Open semifinals, finally advancing to his first career final in his eighth try.

Harrison failed to convert four match points as Young broke him in the eighth game of the second set before holding serve to win. Harrison finished serving up his fifth ace on his fifth match point. He credited Young, who leaves Memphis still looking for his first career ATP World Tour title, with raising his play.

Harrison will play Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, a 7-6 (5), 6-1 winner over Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, for the championship Sunday.

This marked the first time in this tournament’s 41-year history without a seeded player in the semifinals and the first on tour since 2013 in Nice. Kukushkin came into the semifinals as the only player with a title to his credit, 2010 at St. Petersburg. But he could not overcome Basilashvili.

Young ousted Number 2 seed John Isner in three sets Friday night to reach his second semifinal here in three years, but Delray Beach in 2015 remains the last final he reached. Harrison hadn’t played a semifinal Acapulco in 2015.

Basilashvili, trying to be the first from Georgia to win an ATP World Tour title, needed 1 hour, 46 minutes to reach his first final since 2016 Kitzbuehel, and he advanced by attacking Kukushkin’s serve and eventually wearing him down in a match where he had 14 break points.