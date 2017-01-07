SPORTS SATURDAY 1/7/2017

Most of the basketball games from around Kentucky were cancelled last night due to inclement weather. Two of those games that were cancelled have been rescheduled.

The Boy/Girl Varsity Doubleheader between Franklin Simpson and Todd Central have been rescheduled for January 9th. Also the Doubleheader between Metcalfe County and Clinton County has been rescheduled for January 24th.

Two games were played last night…

Girls – Logan County beat Russellville 62 to 55

Boys – Russellville over Logan County 75 to 65

In High School Basketball Action for tonight…The Glasgow Lady Scotties host Todd Central for a Varsity matchup at 6PM. Join Joe Myers and Bruce Trabue for the broadcast of the game starting around 5:45 on WCLU Lite FM, WCLU 1490 and online at wcluradio.com

In other girls games tonight…Metcalfe County takes on Casey County, Cumberland County goes up against Campbellsville, Clinton County plays Adair County, Russell County hosts Wayne County, and Greenwood goes to Logan County.

In a girl/boy doubleheader, Barren County travels to Warren Central, Hart County and the Caverna Colonels has been rescheduled from last night to tonight at 5PM at the Caverna High School.

And in boys action…Allen County-Scottsville welcomes Adair County, Bowling Green takes on Dixie Heights, South Warren visits Henderson County, and Todd Central entertains Calloway County.

Join WCLU this morning at 8:30 on 1490 WCLU for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Lady Scotties Basketball Coach Justin Stinson and Glasgow Scottie Basketball Coach James Whillett and Jacob Blair will speak with Trojan Basketball Coach Warren Cunningham about this past weeks games and looking into next week.

Hear both conversations on 1490 and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can hear the podcasts on our facebook page and on our website.