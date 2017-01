SPORTS SATURDAY JANUARY 21ST 2017

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

BOYS

FOURTH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT-CHAMPIONSHIP

RUSSELLVILLE__79____ TODD CENTRAL __62____

THIRD REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-CHAMPIONSHIP

EDMONSON COUNTY __45____ OWENSBORO CATHOLIC ___53___

IN OTHER BOYS ACTION LAST NIGHT…

BARREN COUNTY __48____ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE __41____

HART COUNTY __43____ ELIZABETHTOWN ___83___

WARREN EAST __66____ BOWLING GREEN __88____

WARREN CENTRAL ___45___ GREENWOOD __58____

FRANKLIN-SIMPSON __63____ LOGAN COUNTY __50____

RUSSELL COUNTY __49____ SOUTH WARREN _53_____

GIRLS

FOURTH REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-CHAMPIONSHIP

MONROE COUNTY __75____ METCALFE COUNTY __38____

IN OTHER GIRLS ACTION LAST NIGHT…

BARREN COUNTY __64____ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE __53____

WARREN EAST __33____ BOWLING GREEN ___61___

WARREN CENTRAL ___28___ GREENWOOD ___34___

FRANKLIN-SIMPSON __47____ LOGAN COUNTY ___40___

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, 1/21

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…IT’S HOMECOMING AT GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL AS GLASGOW WELCOMES GREENWOOD TO SCOTTIE GYM FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE BOYS PLAYING FIRST AT 6:00. HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES WILL BE HELD BETWEEN GAMES. JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE BROADCAST OF EACH CONTEST ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM STARTING AT 5:50.

IN OTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; AND HART COUNTY TRAVELS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY.

IN GIRLS ACTION…EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES CUMBERLAND COUNTY; CLINTON COUNTY ENTERTAINS GARRARD COUNTY; WARREN EAST VISITS OWENSBORO APOLLO; BOWLING GREEN GOES TO HOPKINSVILLE; LOGAN COUNTY ENTERTAINS NORTHEAST CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE; AND TODD CENTRAL WELCOMES OHIO COUNTY.

AND IN BOYS GAMES…WARREN CENTRAL PLAYS AT HOPKINSVILLE; AND SOUTH WARREN HOSTS RUSSELLVILLE.