SPORTS SUNDAY 1-21-2018

on 01/21/2018 |

Basketball Scoreboard Saturday

BOYS

GLASGOW 74 GREENWOOD 73

METCALFE COUNTY 70 RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN 50

MONROE COUNTY 86 RUSSELLVILLE 37

CLINTON COUNTY 72 TODD CENTRAL

EDMONSON COUNTY 66 FREDERICK FRAIZE

GIRLS

GLASGOW 43 GREENWOOD 35

BARREN COUNTY 55 FRANKLIN SIMPSON 29

RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN 60 METCALFE COUNTY 47

BOWLING GREEN 77 HOPKINSVILLE 67

MONROE COUNTY 61 RUSSELLVILLE 32

TODD CENTRAL 55 CLINTON COUNTY 48

EDMONSON COUNTY 71 FREDERICK FRAIZE 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as their new coach in a fast search that wrapped up after three interviews and just five days after firing Mike Mularkey. The Titans announced they have agreed to terms with Vrabel and will hold a news conference on Monday. Vrabel was the first person the Titans interviewed for the job. They also interviewed Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 17 points, and Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Kevarrius Hayes contributed clutch baskets down the stretch as Florida rallied to upset No. 18 Kentucky 66-64. The Gators trailed 56-53 but regrouped behind Chris Chiozza’s 3-pointer, Hayes’ jumper and Stone’s layup to go ahead 62-58 with 2:02 remaining. Kentucky lost its second in a row and third of five.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — P.K. Subban scored to cap a three-goal second period for Nashville, and the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 for their fifth straight victory. Kevin Fiala scored two goals, and Nick Bonino had a goal and two assists for his first multi-point game since joining Nashville as a free agent last summer. Calle Jarnkrok had three assists for the first time in his career. Pekka Rinne made 37 saves as the Predators matched their longest winning streak this season.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-104. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds but did not score his first points of the second half until he dunked with 1:15 to go in the game, giving the Pelicans a 108-102 lead. Darius Miller added 12 points in a reserve role for New Orleans, which never trailed but very nearly blew a 21-point lead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lamonte Turner matched his career high with 25 points, and No. 21 Tennessee pounded the ball inside to get past South Carolina 70-63. With the scored tied at 59, Turner made a short jumper and found Admiral Schofield in the corner for a 3-pointer on a fast break, and Tennessee led the rest of the way. The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Perhaps the biggest lesson Tennessee has learned in its stretch of four straight games against ranked opponents involves reducing its soaring turnovers. The sixth-ranked Lady Vols will attempt to close this tough four-game run by beating No. 3 Mississippi State and moving into a tie for first place in the Southeastern Conference.