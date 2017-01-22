SPORTS SUNDAY JANUARY 22ND 2017

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

BOYS

GLASGOW ___57___ GREENWOOD __71____

BARREN COUNTY ___42___ FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___48___

HART COUNTY __42____ WASHINGTON COUNTY __77____

WARREN CENTRAL __50____ HOPKINSVILLE __69____

GIRLS

GLASGOW ___60___ GREENWOOD __53____

BARREN COUNTY __60____ FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___36___

HART COUNTY __54____ WASHINGTON COUNTY __44____

EDMONSON COUNTY ___56___ CUMBERLAND COUNTY ___37___

CLINTON COUNTY ___35___ GARRARD COUNTY ___46___

WARREN EAST __36____ OWENSBORO APOLLO __77____

BOWLING GREEN __65____ HOPKINSVILLE __71____

LOGAN COUNTY __57____ NORTHEAST CLARKSVILLE, TN ___34___

TODD CENTRAL __52____ OHIO COUNTY ___36___

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Malik Monk scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 and Number 5 Kentucky overcame an ankle injury to starting guard De’Aaron Fox to beat Number 24 South Carolina 85-69 Saturday and take over first place in the Southeastern Conference.

The showdown of the SEC’s lone unbeaten teams in league play featured a subplot of injuries to key players on both squads. Fox, Kentucky’s Number 2 scorer, turned his right ankle midway through the first half; he returned early in the second on crutches with his foot in a soft cast. His injury followed the pregame scratch of Gamecocks guard and No. 2 scorer P.J. Dozier with back spasms.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-0 SEC) regrouped without Fox and earned the hard-fought victory thanks to Monk, who made 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 free throws after struggling against Mississippi State. Adebayo added a series of dunks and Derek Willis added 12 points and 7 rebounds as Kentucky won its seventh straight.

Sindarius Thornwell scored a career-high 34 points and Temarcus Blanton 12 for South Carolina (15-4, 5-1 SEC), which had won five straight.

___________________________________________________________________________________

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon both scored 16 points and Number 10 Florida State held off 12th ranked Louisville 73-68 Saturday.

Isaac, who also had 10 rebounds, is the first FSU freshman to have three consecutive double-doubles since Corey Lewis in 1994 to 1995.

Florida State started the game by scoring the first 14 points but Louisville slowly worked its way back. It got within one point twice in the second half, including 69-68 with 2:04 remaining before the Seminoles scored the final four points.

Terance Mann added 15 points and Michael Ojo had 10 for the Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went 5-1 during a stretch where it faced six straight ranked opponents.

Tony Hicks led Louisville (16-4, 4-3) with 16 points while Mangok Mathiang added 13 and Deng Adel 12. The Cardinals were playing their second game in 40 hours after beating Clemson on Thursday night.