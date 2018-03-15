Logo


SPRING TENNIS SCORES FROM TUESDAY NIGHT

on 03/15/2018

Spring tennis for the Glasgow High School boys and girls teams began Tuesday night at Gorin Park as the Metcalfe County Hornet teams came to visit.  In typical spring fashion, spectators were covered in blankets and dressed in many layers to try and stay warm as the team members began their season.

In boys action, the Scotties, consisting of Sophomore Nick Morosa and 8th graders Kenyu Goto, Creighton Lessenberry, Hewett Lessenberry, Luke Hardin, and Seth Medford, won 4 of 5 courts played to win the match.

Morosa won court 1 singles 6-1, 6-0 over Tyler London; Goto won court 2 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Will Pemberton; Hardin won court 3 singles 6-4 over Eli Walker; the Lessenberry twins won court 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0; & Hardin and Medford lost a close court 2 doubles match to Dakota Lannan and Arturo Roman Roya 1-6, 6-3, 7-10.  In girls action, the Lady Scotties won both doubles courts and one singles court to gain a 3-2 advantage and win their opening match of the season.

Lady Scotties this season consist of seniors Emily Benningfield, Brooklyn Brown, Kelsey Byrd, Canzada Harbison, Carsen Inman, Jaeden Stephens, along with Juniors Palmer Lessenberry and Ellie Myers, Freshmen Savannah Brown, Maddie Hatton, Samantha Stone, and 7th graders Geraldi Cabrerra, Brynna Adwell, and Eleanor Woodie, so it is a great mix of experienced and beginning players.  In singles, on court 1 Lessenberry lost to Konner Gallagher in a close match 3-6, 7-5, 0-1; Byrd lost on court 2 to Taryn Deckard 2-8; and Stone, trailing most of the match, came back at the end and won 8-6 over Quinna Inis to clinch the win.  In doubles play, Benningfield & Stephens won court 1 doubles 8-2 over Gabby Devore & Kyler Coleman; Harbison & Inman won court 2 doubles 8-4 over Brie Russell & Caroline Watkins; and Woodie & Adwell lost 4-6 in an exhibition match to Nicki Hiser and Abby Cline.

So while the weather was beyond cold, the action on the tennis courts more than made up for it and produced opening wins for the Scotties and Lady Scotties.  Their next match will be at Barren County High School Thursday, March 15, beginning about 3:45.

