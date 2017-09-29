SSEPTEMBER 1957

on 09/29/2017 |

09-01 – Rep

Bunny Wells, “Miss National Rural Electrification” and winner of several other beauty honors , locally, district and state, will be official hostess for the Kentucky State Fair, September 6-15.

09-04 – Rep

A total of 2,025 students are registered at opening of Glasgow Schools Tuesday, it was revealed by Superintendent, Gene Farley. The enrollments are as follows:

Graded School 1,135

High School 341

Junior High 293

Ralph Bunche 256

09-05 – Rep

Kenneth Shirley, proprietor and operator of Shirley Furniture and Appliance, Columbia Ave. was recipient of an all-expense paid trip to the Westinghouse factory where he was presented with a 15-ft. chest type freezer and 9-ft. upright freezer for leading sales in Southern Kentucky for Westinghouse. Mr. Shirley recently received the largest shipment of Westinghouse appliances ever shipped into southern Kentucky.

09-06 – Rep

The Kentucky Rural Electric Co-op Beauty Crown will remain in Barren County for another year, the victory of brunette, freckle faced, Annette Harlow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. P Harlow, and 1957 graduate of Temple Hill High, when she emerged winner before a crowd of 4,000 at the Kentucky State Fair Tuesday afternoon.

09-07 – Rep

A dairy show, that is planned as the highlight of the first Hiseville Community and School Fair, sponsored by the Hiseville Lions Club will be held Sept. 31st. Catalogs are available at the Hiseville bank and several places around Glasgow. ¶ Other features will include a Floral Hall, athletic events, Baby show, FFA and 4-H Dairy show, Beef Show, Mule Race, Dog Show, Pony Show, Crowning the King and Queen and drawing for prizes.

09-08 – Rep

Pat Boone, popular rock-n-roller gave a few of his fans an unexpected thrill here last Friday afternoon when accompanied by one of his daughters, he parked his super-duper Cadillac in front of Holmes Restaurant and dropped in for lunch along about 2 o’clock. He was enroute to Nashville. ¶ He had practically completed his meal when another visitor spotted him and passed out the word 00 then the establishment saw action. He very courteously complied with request for autographs and gave the waitress an autographed $1 bill. He proceeded on his journey, and for some time Roy was besieged with Pat Booners who just wanted to sit in the chair he sat in.

09-11 – Rep

A ticket composed of J B Gardner, for Mayor, and Eugene Ford, J J Jolly, Cann Poynter, Jr., Oscar Logsdon, Woodford Willis and Owen Moore as councilmen have filed their candidacies in County Clerk Robert Fant’s office for the November 5th ballot.

09-12 – Rep

A State Highway marking crew has been in Glasgow this week, and in addition to freshening up the center lines, parking spaces and surface direction around the square, have install a 4-way stop markers at the intersection of Cherry and Race. The 4-way stop signs is designed to contribute to a fairer handling of traffic at this point which heretofore has contributed to much congestion on Cherry street, and delayed left turns off Race.

09-13 – Rep

Friday and Saturday will mark the Grand Opening of the attractive and efficient new three-floor Rice Radio and Electric building at 309 E. Main. For the occasion Ellis Rice and his personnel and suppliers have gone all-the-way in preparing. Highlighting several gifts is a Motorola portable television. A feature will be the opportunity to “see yourself” on television. Mr. Rice will have a television camera in operation.

09-14 – Rep

Leonard and Mildred Ramey have purchased Glasgow-popular “Kentucky Restaurant” on south side of public square from Lewis Reeves, and have taken over its operation. They invite their friends to call on them in their new location.

09-15 – Rep

A spirited local option campaign which has been underway in Warren County for the past weeks culminated in a record turnout for Tuesday’s special election when around 16,900 voters topping the previous record, of 15,718 om the 1956 Presidential election, and turned in a “dry” majority of 1849 in the county and 200 in the city. Outlets for beer, whisky and other beverages will have sixty days from the certification of the vote to dispose of their stocks.

09-18 – Rep

Sept. 23rd marked the 18th anniversary for Gladys K’s Dress Shop which has served a growing list of customers since it began business. They are showing an especially selected line of beautiful fall merchandise from which they invite their friends and customers to make their early selections.

09-19 – Rep

Malcolm H. Black, administrator of the District 6 State Tuberculosis Hospital, will become a nominee in the American College of Hospital Administrators at the annual convocation service of the college to be held in Atlantic City, N J. Mr. Black entered the field of hospital administration in 1950 at the Glasgow facility. During his administration, the hospital has been awarded the highest national recognition.

09-20 – Rep

Barren County’s drive to raise its quota of $1100 in the campaign drive to place television sets in patient rooms at the State T B Hospital will be officially launched at 2 p.m. Friday. The Glasgow Ministerial Assn. who are sponsoring the drive, urge Barren Co. citizen to tune their radio for this 30-minute program.

09-21 – Rep

COON DRAG AT SUMMERSHADE NEXT SATURDAY

There will be a coon drag and a coon-on-the-log at the Summer Shade School, sponsored by the Summer Shade Lions Club, Saturday Sept. 28th at 1 p.m. All Sportsmen invited. [Coon Drag is ideal in training your dogs to trail coons. Just apply a little coon scent and drag behind while walking or riding a four wheeler – RG]

09-22 – Rep

Mammoth Cave Production Credit Association will hold its 4th Annual Stock Holders Meeting this year in five sections and at the following places. Glasgow, Bowling Green, Franklin, Scottsville and Tompkinsville. The Glasgow meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Glasgow High School Auditorium. The program will run until noon at which time a meal will be served free to the members and their wives. The 636 members in Barren and Metcalfe are served out of the Glasgow office, 318 W. Main St.

09-25 – Rep

Come the next May Primary, Barren County voters may experience an innovation in their voting custom when they are confronted with voting machines at their respective polling places. The Fiscal Court, at it meeting Tuesday approved a rental-purchase contract for 25 machines over a ten year period at a cost of $180 per year, each. ($1,899 for ten years.) Use of the machines, it is reported, is expected to reduce the cost of holding the election and at the same time permit and earlier count.

09-26 – Rep

The beautiful lawn of Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Wilson, Sr., Trigg Court was the scene Thursday evening of the September meeting of the Business and Professional Women’s Club , and a delicious pot luck supper was enjoyed. A style show was presented for the pleasure of the ladies with the following members very capably handling the modeling: Mrs. Robert Biggers, Mrs. Louie Nunn, Susie Aspley, Jenny Lou Nunn, Mrs. Jewell Boden, Dorothy Boden, Miss Louise Thomerson, Miss Virgie Neeley, Martha Sue Atkinson and Lucy Porter Bunch.

09-27 – Rep

Rev. and Mrs. Rudy McVey and two sons, Rusty and Jimmy, have moved to 515 W. Cherry from Louisville. Rev. McVey is pastor of the Columbia Ave. Baptist Chapel, and will continue his studies at Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville.

09-28 – Rep

R R The Annual Barren Co. Colored Fair will be held at the American Legion Fairground Friday and Saturday, with an interesting program promised by Bob Clark, president. A pony show, beauty contest, bicycle and foot races, and Night Horse show are planned. A calf will be given away Saturday night.

09-29 – Rep

SALTY DOG HOLMES ON TV

Salty Dog Holmes and son, Billy, are with the Mid-Western Hayride, originating form a Dayton, Ohio TV station and seen on Channel 3 on Sunday nights. Next Sunday, The program will originate in Indianapolis.

Extra/alternate

GT – Handbills protesting integration of the Caverna School District were found in Cave City and Horse Cave Monday but there was no reports of friction in the first day of mixed classes. ¶ It was thought the handbills were distributed by out-of-town people riding through the two cities. One resident commented that no one paid any attention to the message printed. ¶ “Even John Kasper could not stir up trouble here today. These people should be complimented on their spirit of cooperation,” stated a Cave City Resident. [John Kasper (1929–1998) was an American far-right activist and Ku Klux Klan member who took a militant stand against racial integration during the civil rights – RG]

GT – Paul Walker, 33, Glasgow native and former City Recreation Director here, has been named to the post of City Recreation Director of Bowling Green. Walker was named Thursday as the unanimous choice of the 5 man city recreation board which hired him at a salary of $5,700 a year.