Stan McKenney age 74 of Glasgow, Ky departed this life on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Cynthiana, Ky native was born on December 5, 1943 to the late Stanley and Hallena Rose Sosy McKenney. Stan was a radio broadcaster, songwriter and a Navy Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Hinton Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Laneda Brown McKenney; one son, Ken McKenney and wife Kathryn of Bowling Green; one granddaughter, Phylicia Sawyers; two brothers, Verner Tom McKenney (Kaye) and Terry “Bimbo” McKenney; one sister, Sherry Sargent (Marion); special friends, Bill Anderson, Bennie Shipley, Peggy Nims and Kyle Bowles.

Funeral services for Stan McKenney will be held at 1PM Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation from 11AM to 1PM Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to BRAWA, 175 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY 42141.