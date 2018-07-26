Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

STAN MCKENNEY

on 07/26/2018 |

Stan McKenney  age 74 of Glasgow, Ky  departed this life on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.   The Cynthiana, Ky native was born on December 5, 1943 to the late Stanley and Hallena Rose Sosy McKenney. Stan was a radio broadcaster, songwriter and a Navy Veteran during the Vietnam Era.  He was a member of the Hinton Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Laneda Brown McKenney; one son, Ken McKenney and wife Kathryn of Bowling Green; one granddaughter, Phylicia Sawyers; two brothers, Verner Tom McKenney (Kaye) and Terry “Bimbo” McKenney; one sister, Sherry Sargent (Marion); special friends, Bill Anderson, Bennie Shipley, Peggy Nims and Kyle Bowles.

Funeral services for Stan McKenney will be held at 1PM Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery.  Visitation from 11AM to 1PM Saturday.  Memorial contributions may be made to BRAWA, 175 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY 42141.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “STAN MCKENNEY”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

LINDA LOGSDON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/26 0%
High 88° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/27 20%
High 85° / Low 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/28 10%
High 84° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.