STANFORD LOUIS MATTHEWS

07/27/2018

Stanford Louis Matthews, age 77, of Horse Cave, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018 at The Medical Center at Caverna.  He was a  native of Hart County and was of the Christian faith.  He was the owner/operator of Matthews Body Shop in Horse Cave.  He loved to trade, go to gun shows and hanging out in the shop with all his buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Frank Matthews and Annie Mae Rucker Matthews, and three brothers, Curtis, Robert & Novie Matthews.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Loretta Marshall Matthews of Horse Cave; four children, Cindy Sturgeon (Harold) of Horse Cave, Lance Matthews of Hardyville, Paul Matthews (Sherri) of Cave City, and Kendall Matthews (Alicia) of Hardyville; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Atwell, Shane Matthews, Sonya Jones, Justin Sturgeon, Caleb Matthews, Eli Matthews, Annie Matthews, Nate Matthews, Katie Matthews, Abigail Matthews; five great-grandchildren, Amber, Julie, Kelsey, Kolton, and Felicity; one brother, Wayne Matthews of Bonnieville; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home on Monday, July 30, 2018 with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, and after 9 a.m. on Monday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the form of donations to the American Heart Association.

