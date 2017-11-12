Logo


Stanley Arnold Kingrey

on 12/11/2017

Stanley Arnold Kingrey, 64, Glasgow, died suddenly at his residence on December 8, 2017. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Stanley Howe Kingrey and Oma Brady Kingrey. He was a retired machinist and was a veteran of Vietnam.

Survivors include one son: Stanley Jason Kingrey and his wife Kristle Deeanna Kingrey; two grandchildren: Stanley Ryan Kingrey and Alexandria Lynne Kingrey; four brothers: Wilbur Kingrey, Darrell Kingrey, Jerry Kingrey, and Gary Kingrey; three sisters: Joan Bennett, Bonnie Lyon, and Jennifer Kingrey; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Glenn Kingrey and Rex Stephen Kingrey.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

