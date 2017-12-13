Logo


STANLEY DEWAYNE HUCKELBY

on 12/13/2017 |

Stanley Dewayne Huckelby, age 63 of  the Dubree community died December 12, 2017. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the McMurtrey Funeral Home.

