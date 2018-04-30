on 04/30/2018 |

Stanley F Short, age 80 of The Kettle Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Callie Capps Short of Kettle, Kentucky, son, Jason (and April) Short of Lafayette, Tennessee, brother, Paul (and Barbara) Short of Burkesville, Kentucky, one granddaughter, Addison Short, Nieces, Jewell Smith of Albany, Kentucky, Joyce Bolin of Monticello, Kentucky, Brother-in-law, Willard (and Donna) Capps of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service for Mr. Stanley Short will be conducted on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018 until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.