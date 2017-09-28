Logo


STANLEY FRANKLIN “PUDDIN” BUTLER

on 09/28/2017 |

Stanley Franklin “Puddin” Butler age 72 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday September 27, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Sam Benton and Beatrice Trixie Johnson Butler. He was a farmer.

He is survived by one brother Joe Amon Sullivan of Livingston, TN; Two sisters: Mable Forehand of Clearmont, FL and Loria bailey of Jackson, Michigan, Family friends Linda Grider  and Hack Savage both of Edmonton; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Missionary Mound Cemetery.Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

 

