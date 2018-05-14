STANLEY KEITH ABNER (UPDATED)

on 05/14/2018 |

Stanley Keith Abner, age 55 formerly of Glasgow died May 12, 2018 in Louisville at Baptist Health Hospital. Born March 28, 1963 in Glasgow, Ky. he was a son of the late Stanley and Betty Glass Abner. He did mechanic work and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters Kasey (Brent) Rodgers and Jamie Abner of LaGrange, two sons Wesley Abner of LaGrange and Johnny (Stephanie) Emmert of Glasgow, and one brother Kevin Abner of Glasgow.

In addition to his parents he was preceeded in death by one grandson Dylan Emmert and two Brothers Ricky and Mark Abner.

Funeral services will be Tuesday May 15, 2018 at1:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home in Summer Shade, Ky. Burial will fallow in the Shirley Baldock Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 10:00 till time of services at 1:00 P.M.

Memorials are encouraged to help with funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.