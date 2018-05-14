Stanley Keith Abner, age 55 of Glasgow died May 13, 2018 in Louisville. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the McMurtrey Funeral Home.
STANLEY KEITH ABNER
on 05/14/2018 |
