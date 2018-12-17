STANLEY LEE “BUN” PERKINS (UPDATED)

on 12/17/2018 |

Stanley Lee (Bun) Perkins, age 79 of Summer Shade died December 16, 2018 at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Born in Summer Shade, he was a son of the late Denzil and Audrey Pedigo Perkins. He was a well driller especially water wells.

He is survived by his wife Kay Rutledge Perkins, three sisters Carolyn (Tim) Turner of Florida, Virginia Perkins of Glasgow and Kim Perkins of Edmonton; one brother Jeff (Kim) Perkins of Hiseville. In addition he is survived by several nieces and nephews and one special niece Amiee Lee Perkins and one sister in law Lanna Perkins.

Funeral arrangements will be Wednesday December 19th at 1:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday December 18, 2018 from 3:00 till 8:00 and after 7:00 on Wednesday until funeral services at 1:00. Memorials are encouraged to the Summer Shade Fire Department and can be left at the funeral home.