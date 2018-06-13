Logo


Stanley Lee Goodman

on 06/13/2018 |

Stanley Lee Goodman, age 86, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was retired from Fort Knox Civil Service and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church where he served for many years as a deacon. He was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and Green River Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 and a half years, Margie Bryant Goodman; one daughter, Jo Lynn Goodman Chaney, Munfordville, KY; two sons, Gary Goodman and Cynthia Jane, Edmonton, KY, Bro. John Stephen Goodman and Alicia Lynn, Park City, KY; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral service for Stanley Lee Goodman will be 2:00 PM, Friday, June 15, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 14, 2018 and from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Friday, June 15, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

 

