Stanley Lile, age 54, of Shady Grove, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was a native of Metcalfe County and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Lile’s Custom Cabinets and Furniture Shop. He enjoyed tractors, hit and miss engines, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Virginia “Jenny” Lile, Shady Grove; his daughter, Bethany Lile, Shady Grove; his parents, Richard L. & Marjorie Fancher Lile; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lewis & Lura Fancher and paternal grandparent, Albert & Helen Lile and his father-in-law, Lark Wilkerson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, July1, and at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.