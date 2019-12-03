Logo


STANLEY POLSON

on 03/12/2019 |
Stanley Polson, 88, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Glenview Health and Rehab in Glasgow.  Stanley was born near Wisdom in Metcalfe County to the late Glan and Nancy Anne Broady Polson.  He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a carpenter and former employee of J. F. Pace Construction Company.  He was one of the original members of the Barren River Rod and Gun Club.

Survivors include his wife, Dorris Grinstead Polson; a son, Kevin Stanley Polson of Glasgow; a brother Howard Polson (wife Peggy deceased) of Scottsville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Polson.

Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Thursday from 4pm until 8pm.  Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Friday, March 15th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

