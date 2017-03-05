STATE AND NATIONAL SPORTS HEADLINES

Brian Campbell scored with 1:05 remaining to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the Nashville Predators 5 to 3 Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points, including four free throws in the final 22 seconds, and Deng Adel made a big 3 pointer to help No.8 Louisville hold off No.19 Notre Dame 71 to 64 on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

De’Aaron Fox scored 19 points and No.9 Kentucky overcame an early 15 point deficit to defeat Texas A and M 71 to 63 Saturday and claim the Southeastern Conference regular season title outright. Kentucky won it’s fifth regular season SEC championship in eight seasons under coach John Calipari.

NASCAR-XFINITY-ATLANTA

Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Xfinity race for 2nd year in a row

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second year in a row Saturday.

With a helping hand from lapped cars, pole-winner Busch was able to hold off Brad Keselowski by 0.606 seconds.

No one else was within 2 seconds of the winner.

Keselowski won the first 40-lap stage, Kevin Harvick took the next 40-lap phase and Busch was leading at the end — a promising start to a busy weekend in Atlanta, where he is competing in all three of NASCAR’s top series. After celebrating in Victory Lane and a brief stop in the media center, he hustled back to pit road for the Truck Series race.

Today, Busch will start on the inside of the second row in the Monster Energy Cup race. The race begins at 1:30PM central time on Fox.