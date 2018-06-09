STATE AUDITOR HAS RELEASED THE 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF EDMONSON CO. CLERK

on 09/06/2018 |

State Auditor Mike Harmon recently released the audit of the 2017 financial statement of Edmonson County Clerk Kevin Alexander. State law requires the auditor to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs. As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving internal control over financial operations and reporting.

As for Edmonson County, Auditor Harmon made comments that the county clerk’s office lacks adequate segregation of duties over cash, receipts, disbursements, and reconciliations: This is a repeat finding and was included in the prior year audit report. The county clerk’s office has a lack of segregation of duties over cash, receipts, disbursements, and the reconciliation process. The county clerk collects receipts, prepares deposits and daily checkout sheets, prints and signs checks, and prepares quarterly reports. He also posts to the ledgers and reconciles the bank statements. According to Edmonson County Clerk, Kevin Alexander, this condition is a result of a limited budget, which restricts the number of employees the county clerk can hire or delegate duties to.

Auditor Harmon’s report also adds that the segregation of duties over various accounting functions such as preparing deposits, preparing daily checkout sheets, and issuance of cash receipts, is essential for providing protection from asset misappropriation and inaccurate financial reporting and recommends the county clerk implement adequate segregation of duties to prevent the same person from having a significant role in the receiving process, recording, and reporting of receipts and disbursements. If this is not feasible, due to a limited budget, cross checking procedures could be implemented and documented by the individual performing the procedure.

County Clerk Alexander’s Response was, “As stated after both the 2015 and 2016 audits, both Deputy Clerk [name redacted] and I perform daily deposits, print-out reports, and input information and figures into our QuickBooks accounting software. With just the four of us in our office, it is a very difficult thing to try and train others on the preparation of reports. We will continue to have dual signatures on checks, have multiple reviews of reports, and have each employee review our mail and sign off the mail log. “