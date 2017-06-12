State Auditor Mike Harmon has been looking into the time off state employees have taken to vote. According to Harmon, the state has paid out over $100,000 to employees who took the time off, but did not vote.
STATE AUDITOR’S REPORT SHOWS PUBLIC EMPLOYEES TOOK THE TIME OFF, AND TOTAL PAY OF OVER $100,000 TO VOTE, BUT DIDN’T
on 12/06/2017
