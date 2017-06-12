Logo


STATE AUDITOR’S REPORT SHOWS PUBLIC EMPLOYEES TOOK THE TIME OFF, AND TOTAL PAY OF OVER $100,000 TO VOTE, BUT DIDN’T

on 12/06/2017

State Auditor Mike Harmon has been looking into the time off state employees have taken to vote. According to Harmon, the state has paid out over $100,000 to employees who took the time off, but did not vote.

